Stifel Financial Corp Has $6.73 Million Holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.48% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average is $40.18. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

