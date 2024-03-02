Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,587 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 227,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM opened at $42.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

