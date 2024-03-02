Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 373 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Sonoco Products worth $7,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sonoco Products news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SON. TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.