Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,446 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 26,982 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $33.96 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.