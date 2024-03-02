Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Drops By 54.5%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance

AGRIW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. The company operates in two divisions, AgriFORCE Solutions and AgriFORCE Brands. It also offers management advisory services and holds intellectual property, as well as engages in the real estate holding and development activities.

