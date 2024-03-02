Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Drops By 54.5%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the January 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance
AGRIW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.15.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile
