Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $75.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average is $67.73. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a PE ratio of 851.21 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,168,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,284,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Shopify by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Shopify by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,089,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

