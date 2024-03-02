Scotiabank Trims Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Target Price to $65.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

Perficient Stock Performance

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. Perficient has a 12-month low of $51.23 and a 12-month high of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,330 shares of company stock valued at $961,900 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perficient

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 112,600.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,011,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $838,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,958 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $249,779,000 after acquiring an additional 158,842 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 69.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,378,597 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $79,766,000 after acquiring an additional 563,290 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,347,413 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $148,336,000 after acquiring an additional 75,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 12.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,771 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $67,220,000 after acquiring an additional 130,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Featured Stories

