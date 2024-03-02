Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ryan Specialty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 2.3 %

RYAN stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.57. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 31.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 16.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.