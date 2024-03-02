Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RYAN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ryan Specialty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12 and a beta of 0.42. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $53.79.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 515.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,467,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,018 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,079,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 34,778.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,058,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,090,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

