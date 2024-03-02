Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a $10.50 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

