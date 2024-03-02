Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on QSR. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.30.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $59.99 and a 12 month high of $79.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.67.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $12,193,446.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,688,906.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 414,074 shares of company stock valued at $31,405,529. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

