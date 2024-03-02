Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on QSR. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.30.

QSR opened at $77.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $59.99 and a twelve month high of $79.94. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $107,720.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $89,194.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $107,720.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,068,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 414,074 shares of company stock worth $31,405,529. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

