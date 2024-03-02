Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Immunocore Holdings plc’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for Immunocore in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share.

IMCR has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

IMCR opened at $67.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 0.97. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In other news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Immunocore by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Immunocore by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 1,703.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

