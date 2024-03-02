Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $199.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $166.00 to $199.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RSG. Citigroup upped their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.92.

RSG opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $126.58 and a 12-month high of $192.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.74. The company has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in Republic Services by 41.8% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

