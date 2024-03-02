Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given New $195.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $173.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.92.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Up 0.0 %

RSG stock opened at $183.64 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $126.58 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,933,000 after acquiring an additional 56,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Republic Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,377,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,920 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,971,000 after purchasing an additional 44,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.