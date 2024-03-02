Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

RYAM opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 132.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

