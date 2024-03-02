R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has a $14.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered R1 RCM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised R1 RCM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.53.

NASDAQ RCM opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 313.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 429.5% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

