QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QNST. Stephens increased their price target on QuinStreet from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley raised QuinStreet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.50.

QuinStreet Stock Performance

QNST stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $811.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.05.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuinStreet

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 25,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $332,365.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,063,953.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 41,417 shares of company stock worth $551,179 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in QuinStreet by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

