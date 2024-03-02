Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

PTGX stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $948,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,168,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 14,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $459,355.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,919.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,168,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,592 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,776,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519,461 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,782,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,613,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,313 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $18,501,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $22,198,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.