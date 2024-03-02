Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PTGX. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.02. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.52.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 30,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,168,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $406,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,168,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,223 shares of company stock worth $1,939,592 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

