Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.32% of Paysafe worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSFE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 2,225.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Paysafe Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE PSFE opened at $14.51 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $882.06 million, a PE ratio of -21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Paysafe from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $13.90 to $13.70 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSFE

About Paysafe

(Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.