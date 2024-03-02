Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,955 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 369,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Watts Water Technologies worth $63,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.60.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $65,112.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 329 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total transaction of $65,112.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,400.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $715,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $206.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.61. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.25 and a 52 week high of $219.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

See Also

