Northern Trust Corp Purchases 98,130 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,748,260 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 98,130 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $60,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the airline’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,930 shares of the airline’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the airline’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

