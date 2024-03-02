Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,646,005 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,473 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $57,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,461 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,718,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,730,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 671,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 153,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 354,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $49.97.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.81 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $181,115.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,926.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,067 shares of company stock worth $784,938 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

