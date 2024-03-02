Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 74.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $39,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TSN stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of -21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.35. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

