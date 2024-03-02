Mizuho Trims Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Target Price to $39.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sealed Air

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SEE opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,636,000 after buying an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.