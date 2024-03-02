Mariner LLC Reduces Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Mariner LLC cut its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 68.5% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 72.2% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $264.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.79. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $265.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

