LPL Financial LLC Has $12.35 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day moving average is $56.40. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,144.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

