Leerink Partnrs Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share.

CLDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. Celldex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

