Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Price Target to $10.00

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RE/MAX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of RE/MAX from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of RE/MAX in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RE/MAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

RMAX opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. RE/MAX has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 128.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 115.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 202.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

