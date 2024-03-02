Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Director Sells $1,231,200.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) Director Ralph Baxter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $1,231,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,808.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 0.63. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intapp by 27.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 18,592 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,145,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,652,000 after purchasing an additional 221,256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Intapp by 91.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 30,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Intapp during the third quarter valued at $52,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

