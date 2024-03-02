Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Director Sells $1,231,200.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) Director Ralph Baxter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $1,231,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,808.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 0.63. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $50.46.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.78.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
