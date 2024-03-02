Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells $1,367,484.02 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $1,367,484.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,513.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance
SFM opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $63.48.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.
Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
