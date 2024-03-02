Insider Selling: QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Insider Sells A$1,053,380.00 in Stock

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Horton sold 62,000 shares of QBE Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$16.99 ($11.10), for a total value of A$1,053,380.00 ($688,483.66).
Andrew Horton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Andrew Horton sold 47,000 shares of QBE Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.09 ($11.17), for a total value of A$803,230.00 ($524,986.93).
QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 10.22.
About QBE Insurance Group
QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than QBE Insurance Group
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.