Insider Selling: QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE) Insider Sells A$1,053,380.00 in Stock

QBE Insurance Group Limited (ASX:QBE – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Horton sold 62,000 shares of QBE Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$16.99 ($11.10), for a total value of A$1,053,380.00 ($688,483.66).

Andrew Horton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QBE Insurance Group alerts:

On Tuesday, February 20th, Andrew Horton sold 47,000 shares of QBE Insurance Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$17.09 ($11.17), for a total value of A$803,230.00 ($524,986.93).

QBE Insurance Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 10.22.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited engages in underwriting general insurance and reinsurance risks in the Australia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, agriculture, public/product liability, motor and motor casualty, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, accident, health, financial and credit, and other insurance products, as well as marine, energy and aviation insurance products, and risk management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QBE Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QBE Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.