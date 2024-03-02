Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) EVP Sells $1,295,391.72 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.2 %

ORLY stock opened at $1,085.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,009.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $967.18. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $795.74 and a 12 month high of $1,098.95. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,080.00 to $1,149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $671,384,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,025,000 after buying an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

