Insider Buying: Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Director Acquires $1,104,250.00 in Stock

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,503,608.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Option Care Health Price Performance

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $32.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 24,625.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

