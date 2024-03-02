HC Wainwright Weighs in on Pliant Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2028 EPS estimates for Pliant Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.54. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pliant Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

PLRX stock opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 17.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 165.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 244,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 152,190 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 133.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 250,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 143,142 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8,855.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 267,780 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $443,172.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Lamont Cummings sold 9,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $168,526.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,044.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 25,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $443,172.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,451,261.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,485 shares of company stock valued at $869,857 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.