Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Update

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,700 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the January 31st total of 684,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.41 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $33.96.

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

