Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Short Interest Up 150.0% in February

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,108,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Aging Population ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,908,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

Global X Aging Population ETF Price Performance

AGNG stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.76. Global X Aging Population ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59.

Global X Aging Population ETF Cuts Dividend

About Global X Aging Population ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

