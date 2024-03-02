Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total value of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,055,162.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total transaction of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,998 shares of company stock valued at $10,570,667 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $471.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $453.61 and its 200-day moving average is $404.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $292.60 and a 12-month high of $471.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

