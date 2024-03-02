FY2027 EPS Estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Reduced by Analyst

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.38. The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $249.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.44. Mind Medicine has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $6.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNMD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 60.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 40.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 13,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $48,050.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,097.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,663 shares of company stock valued at $93,157. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

Further Reading

