Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2027 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FULC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of FULC opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $680.72 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,302,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

