Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 49.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Radian Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $28.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Featured Articles

