Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,187 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NRG stock opened at $56.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $56.76.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -152.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

