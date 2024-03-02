Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 9,270 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,144,000 after acquiring an additional 77,595 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 710,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,908,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 14,802 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $751,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CZR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

CZR opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

