Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Raised by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 91.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $120.64 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.70.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

