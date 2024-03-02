Evercore ISI Reaffirms In-Line Rating for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Evercore ISI reissued their in-line rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

RCM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of R1 RCM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of R1 RCM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.53.

R1 RCM Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.83. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,403 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $7,745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 10.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,944 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,724 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

