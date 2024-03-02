EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) EVP Sells $1,047,697.10 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $307.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.95. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $315.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 7,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.57.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

