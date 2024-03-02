EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) EVP Sells $1,047,697.10 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of EPAM stock opened at $307.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.95. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.99 and a twelve month high of $315.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.57.
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.
