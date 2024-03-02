Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) CAO Sells $1,013,248.00 in Stock

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) CAO Robert Savage Mclean sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $1,013,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,585,105.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Enpro Price Performance

NYSE NPO opened at $155.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 147.53 and a beta of 1.55. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $167.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.61.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.10 million. Enpro had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Enpro’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enpro

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,930,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enpro in the fourth quarter worth about $708,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 211.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 22,505 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

