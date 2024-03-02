Daniel Fishbein Sells 16,000 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.45, for a total value of C$1,191,120.00.

Shares of SLF opened at C$72.55 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of C$60.01 and a 12 month high of C$74.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a current ratio of 6.81 and a quick ratio of 84,866.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.81. The company has a market cap of C$42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.59 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$18.68 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.8944867 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 59.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$62.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$75.91.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

