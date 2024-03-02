DA Davidson Raises Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target to $45.00

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Primoris Services’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Primoris Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Primoris Services stock opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $120,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after buying an additional 288,651 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 638.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.